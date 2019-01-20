MAJEWICZ, Keith R.

MAJEWICZ - Keith R. January 14, 2019, age 45; dearest father of Kole; beloved son of Patricia (George) Stephen (nee Kwiatkowski) and the late Thomas Majewicz; brother of Kevin Majewicz and Kristen (Orville) Rodriguez; cherished uncle of Nalah and Nicholas. Funeral from the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Road), Saturday at 12 Noon. Visitation Friday 4-7 PM. Keith was an avid race car enthusiast. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com.