MACHOLZ, Angela M. (Gugliuzza)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest January 19, 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas Macholz; devoted mother of Melissa (Kevin) Nuwer, and Nicole (Fiance; Gretchen Cota) Macholz; cherished Nana of Gabby and Zack; loving daughter of the late Frank and Dora Gugliuzza; dear sister of four siblings; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo funeral home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church, 500 Parker Ave., Buffalo, on Wednesday morning at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Entombment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.