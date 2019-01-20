LUCORE, William M. "Billy"

Age 65, of North Tonawanda, passed away peacefully January 16, 2019 after a brief illness, in Buffalo General Hospital, surrounded by his family. William was semi-retired from the Midland Asphalt Co. He was a member of the Third Warders Club and the Renaissance Club. He enjoyed playing volleyball and pickleball and watching NASCAR. He also loved to spend time at the family farm in Pennsylvania and working on his Camaros. Beloved son of Katherine (Kephart) Lucore and the late Glaydon Quay Lucore; dear brother of Brenda (Jerry Barefoot) Lucore and Linda (William) Parris; uncle of Leanna, Nicholas, Kaitlyn, Tyler, Spencer and Clint. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, January 26th at 4:00 PM from the Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver St., at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com.