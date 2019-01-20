LAWRENCE, James E. "Jimmy"

January 15, 2019. Jimmy is remembered with love by Lizabeth Lawrence (nee Moore); proud father of Jamie (LeVar) Johnson, Sean (Danitra) Cole; step-father of Carl Rodney (Starla) Bell; grandfather of seven grandchildren; he is also survived by six siblings and many nieces and nephews. Before succumbing to his illness, Jimmy was a Journeyman Painter and an outdoorsman that enjoyed swimming, skiing, riding horses and throwing his boomerang. Share online condolences at www.jerfh.com