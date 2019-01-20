LaPRESS, Dorothea I. (Ulrich)

January 15, 2019, age 104. Beloved wife of the late Lavern E. LaPress. Loving mother of Linda (Melvin) Weaver, Sharon (late Joseph) Mancini, Ronald (Judy), Gale (Friedrich) Jensen and the late Lavern F. (Virginia), Yvonne (Norman) Bieber, Faith (Timothy) Hill, Celeste (Peter) Zawadzki and Marlene (Bernard) Barbuto; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Loomis, offers & Loomis, inc. Memorial chapel.