KROLL, Mary L.

KROLL - Mary L. Clarence, NY: passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 12, 2019. Born February 6, 1932, to Giacinto and Filomena (nee Arduini) Tiberia. Mary was a graduate of South Park High School. Mary is predeceased by her parents and beloved sister, Anna Tiberia, as well as Gordon A. "Buster" Kroll. She worked for many years as union secretary for Grain Millers AFL-CIO Union Local 36 and as Treasurer for AFGM Federal Credit Union. Mary organized many of the AFGM Christmas and Fund Raising events. Mary lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. She was an accomplished cook, devoted mother, and loved to spend time with her family, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Her hobbies included golfing and bowling. She is survived by sisters Vincenza (Robert) Sette of Gettysburg, PA., and Margherita English of Massachusetts, and her brother, Lawrence (Jean) Tiberia of Pasadena, MD. Left to honor and remember Mary's love are her three children: Thomas G. (Mary P.) Kroll, Fairport, NY; Martin A. (Sandra J.) Kroll, Chicago, IL/Eden, NY and Lauren M. (Thomas) Stotz of Lancaster NY; and her seven grandchildren: Brendan (Jaclyn) Kroll, Carrie L. Kroll, Jenna (Tyler) Hines, Rachel C. Kroll and Evan, Colin and Justin Stotz. Family and friends are invited to services at The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc., 3003 South Park Avenue, Lackawanna NY, from 4-7 PM, Friday, January 25, 2019. Prayers Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 10 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, Ridge Road Lackawanna at 10:30 AM. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Victory Homes of Charity.