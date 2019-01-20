KRAFT, Carl L.

KRAFT - Carl L. Of Hamburg, January 16, 2019. Husband of Mary (nee Francis); father of David, Nora, Denise, and Carl S. Kraft; brother of James, Sharon, and the late Janice, John, Patricia, Gary, and Sheridan; also survived by two grandchildren and three great-grandsons. Friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, Monday 2-5 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter & Paul Church, Tuesday at 10 AM. Mr. Kraft was a member of Hamburg Council 2220 K of C and American Legion Post 527. Register at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com