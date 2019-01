KOPPER, Kevin M.

KOPPER - Kevin M. Suddenly, January 16, 2019. Son of Cindy (Bill) White and the late William Kopper. Survived by his brother, Kenneth (Heidi) Kopper; grandmother, Patricia (Charles) Herman; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements were made by C.B. Beach & Son Mortuary, Inc., Corfu, NY.