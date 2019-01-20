KOHLES, Benjamin James

KOHLES - Benjamin James December 30, 2018, age 31, beloved and loving son of Robert R. and April F. (nee Frantz) Kohles; beloved brother of Noah R. (Lauren) and Charles A. Kohles; caring nephew of Faith (Robert) Garza; grandson of the late Robert E. and Olive M. Kohles and the late Arnold E. and Barbara R. Frantz. The family will be present on Saturday, January 26 from 2-4 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd.), where services with testimonials will follow at 4 PM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to savethemichaels.org in Ben's name. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com