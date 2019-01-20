Kleinhans MLK celebration cancelled due to weather

The annual event at Kleinhans Music Hall to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. was cancelled Sunday afternoon because of poor driving conditions, organizers said.

Bessie Patterson, coordinator of the long-running event, said some performers could not attend because streets in parts of Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs were not sufficiently plowed. She hopes to reschedule for early February, she said, if that can be arranged around Kleinhans' other events.

The free program was scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and include musical performances and a keynote address by Pastor Jason Drayton of First Calvary Baptist Church.

The 29th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast is still planned for 8 a.m. Monday in the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center with Mayor Byron Brown as the keynote speaker.