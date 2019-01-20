KETTEMAN, Judith C. (Miller)

January 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald F. Ketteman; dearest mother of Robert D. (Gloria), Scott W. (Christine), J. Brian (Kimberly); loving grandmother of Matthew (Tetiana), Brandon (Fiance Chloe Opp), Ashley, Connor; sister of Gloria J. (Orvel W.) Hicks; daughter of the late Lillian and John Miller and Chester Cyklewski; loving companion of Carl Williams. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, February 2nd at the Blessed Sacrament Church, 1029 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209. No prior visitations, please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Associoation or the spca. Arrangements by the Barron-Miller Funeral HOme, Inc.