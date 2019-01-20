KENNEDY, David Michael

KENNEDY - David Michael Of Hamburg, NY, January 11, 2019.Mike is survived by his children, Eric Kennedy and Joanne Kennedy; brother, Stephen Kennedy; four nieces and his special friend, June. Friends will be received at Big Tree Wesleyan Church, 4163 Fairview Parkway, Blasdell, NY on Thursday, January 24, 2019 from 10:00 -11:00 AM with a Memorial Service following at 11:00 AM. Interment in St. Marys Cemetery, Ontario at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to Annie and Isabelle Chesterfield Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at langefuneralhomeinc.com.