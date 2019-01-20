KASPROWICZ, Rose Marie (Stranc)

January 19, 2019 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Kasprowicz; dearest mother of Susan Kasprowicz; predeceased by her brothers Robert, John, Joseph and Bernard; survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services commencing at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2501 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.), Tuesday morning at 9:30 AM and in Resurrection RC Church at 10 AM. Interment in St. Matthews Cemetery. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com