JAYNE, Robert H.

JAYNE - Robert H. January 13, 2019, of Grand Island, formerly of Milford, CT. Brother of Donald Jayne, Kenneth (Karen) Jayne, Carol Lazzara and Nancy Corr; also survived by 10 nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews and his San-Dee's Pub family; son of the late Carolin and Hal Jayne. A celebration of Robert's life was held Saturday in Stratford, CT. Bob "B.A." will be remembered as a fun loving friend and mentor. He was a boisterous coach to the Wasted Swings Team. Arrangements by Kaiser Funeral Home.