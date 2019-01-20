How much snow did your town get?

Forestville in Chautauqua County is the leader with snowfall so far, with more than 18 inches over the weekend.

Snowfall Saturday and early Sunday left about 16 inches in in West Seneca and Jamestown, and about 14 inches Hamburg, Lancaster and Sardinia, according to the weather service. There were lesser amounts in other areas.

A National Weather Service employee in the Town of Aurora measured 12.8 inches and a spotter in Lockport measured 12.6 inches, according to the snowfall totals posted about 5:30 p.m.

Here's a look at how much the storm left across the region.