HERMAN - Janet, Ed.s Lmhc, Ncc, Ccmhc On January 18, 2019, of Williamsville, NY. Beloved mother of Scott (Renee) Herman. Loving grandmother of Charles, Aaron and Roza; sister of Susan (Wayne) Shenk. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 11 AM from Temple Beth Tzedek, 1641 North Forest Rd. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Janet's memory to Temple Beth Tzedek or Jewish Discovery Center Meals on Wheels Program. Arrangements entrusted to AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC. Family guestbook available online at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com