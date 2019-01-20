GREAVES, Tracy (Behr)

Age 50, of Marysville, MI passed away on Saturday, January 19, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Tracy was born in Buffalo, NY on April 19, 1968 and raised in Tonawanda. She worked for Phoenix Contact for 12 years. Anyone who knew Tracy would agree that her smile lit up a room; she never settled for chicken wings that weren't cooked to perfection. Her bright spirit and sense of humor brought joy to everyone. She will be sorely missed. She'll be forever loved by her husband, Jeff; children, Kaitlyn (Keith) Blanchard, Rachael Wardour and Hayden Greaves; and her granddaughter, Finley Blanchard. Fondly remembered by siblings, Karen Wald, Frank (Bonnie) Behr and Keith (Rosalinda) Behr; also survived by nephews, nieces, aunts, cousins and many friends. She was preceded in death by father, Frank Behr and mother, Sylvia Behr. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, January 26, 2019 in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 73 Adam St., Tonawanda, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to an educational fund for Hayden, with checks made payable to Jeff. Please leave condolences and share memories at marysvillefuneralhome.com