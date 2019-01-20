GOLOMBEK, Helen (Lewandowski)

January 18, 2019, at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Alexander; devoted mother of Elaine (Tim) Hammer, Beverly (Ron) Michalski, Karen (Leo) Lovely, Patricia (Ron) Ferro, Bernadette Schenck and the late James M. Golombek; also survived by 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family present Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church (2158 Clinton St., 14206), Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Memorials may be made to, Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., 14227. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com