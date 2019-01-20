GOBLE, Janice M. (Sweney)

Entered into rest January 16, 2019. Loving wife of the late Francis Goble; beloved mother of Theresa (Mario) Lalka, Amanda (Dietrich) Jacobs and Lynn Crocker; dear sister of Sr. Shirley Sweney, OSF, Kathleen Sweney, Anthony Sweney, Deborah Sweney and the late Carol Setlock; grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of four. Funeral from the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Buffalo Chapel), 2397 Seneca St., Monday at 9:00 AM and from St. Thomas Aquinas Church at 9:30 AM. Friends may call Sunday from 4:00-9:00 PM. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com