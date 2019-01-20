GIANADDA, Maurillio A.

GIANADDA - Maurillio A. January 16, 2019. Son of the late Eugenio and Maria (Bodo) Gianadda; Survived by many loving cousins and dear friends. Family and friends will be present for visitation on Friday, from 4-8 PM at the Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Nativity Church (Harris Hill and Main St.) Saturday, at 9 AM. Online condolences www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com