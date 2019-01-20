Subscribe Today
Buffalo Bandits vs. Philadelphia Wings
Buffalo Bandits goaltender Matt Vic stops Philadelphia Wings forward Blaze Riorden during the first quarter of a Lacrosse game at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bandits forward Ian MacKay celebrates his goal.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bandits forward Mitch de Snoo carries the ball.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bandits Ian Mackay celebrates his goal.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bandits fans celebrate a Philadelphia Wings penalty during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Buffalo Bandits' Jordan Durston moves the ball against the Philadelphia Wings.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Buffalo Bandits' Chase Fraser wins a faceoff against the Philadelphia Wings' Trevor Baptiste.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bandits goaltender Matt Vinc makes a save.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bandette Hayley Stahl does a flip in pregame.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The shadow of a bagpiper prior to the Buffalo Bandits and Philadelphia Wing's game at the KeyBank Center on Saturday.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Buffalo Bandits' Nick Weiss is introduced prior to playing the Philadelphia Wings.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Buffalo Bandits' Dhane Smith is introduced.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Buffalo Bandits' Steve Priolo moves the ball against the Philadelphia Wings.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bandits goaltender Matt Vinc makes a save on the Philadelphia Wings' Vaughn Harris.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bandette cheerleaders perform.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bandette cheerleaders perform.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bandette cheerleaders perform.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bandette cheerleaders perform.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bandette cheerleaders perform.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bandette cheerleaders perform.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bandette cheerleaders perform.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bandette cheerleaders perform.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bandits goaltender Matt Vinc against the Philadelphia Wings.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bandits head coach Rich Kilgour.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bandits assistant coach John Tavares.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Photo:
1
/ 26
Sunday, January 20, 2019
Buffalo Bandits vs. Philadelphia Wings
