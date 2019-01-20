Yasim Awaf walks through the cold blustery wind down Ellicott street during a snowstorm on Saturday.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cars and pedestrians make their way down Ellicott Street during a snowstorm on Saturday.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
A sign along the Thruway during a snowstorm.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Traffic along the 219 during a snowstorm on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
A woman walks along Eagle Street in Buffalo on Saturday.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Jimmy Griffin statue outside Sahlen Field in Buffalo Saturday, January 19, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Mercedes Benson scrapes the ice off her windshield on East Mohawk Street in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
A plow clears the parking lot at the Tops in West Seneca.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
A sign warns of the truck driving ban at the ramp to the Kensington Expressway on Elm Street in Buffalo on Saturday.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
A pedestrian walks through the cold and snow on Main Street.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
A pedestrian walks across Washington Street in Buffalo on Saturday.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Traffic flows on the snow covered-road on Route 219 in Orchard Park Saturday, January 19, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Amanda Whipple buttons up her helmet as she gets ready for a skate at Como Lake Park in Lancaster Saturday, January 19, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Ann Stoldt adjusts the boots of her dog Kara as she and her other huskie, Peekaboo, take a walk in Como Lake Park in Lancaster Saturday, January 19, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Justin Crawley gets ready for a skate at Como Lake Park in Lancaster Saturday, January 19, 2019.
(Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)
Members of the Buffalo Regals Rangers Mites have a skate at Como Lake Park in Lancaster Saturday, January 19, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
From left to right: Jeromy and his son Darwin Mosher, Wanda Zimmer, Jay Zimmer, and Nathan Zimmer take a connected run down the sled hill at Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park Saturday, January 19, 2019.
(Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)
Aubrey Kessel makes her way up the sledding hill at Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park Saturday, January 19, 2019.
(Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)
Jeromy Mosher adjusts his son Darwinu2019s snow goggles on the sledding hill at Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park Saturday, January 19, 2019.
(Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)
Nathan Zimmer gets ready to take another run on the sledding hill at Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park Saturday, January 19, 2019.
(Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)
Sara Skutnik, standing, has some fun sledding with Alexis Lorek at Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park Saturday, January 19, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Eddie Kessel gets spun riding his tube on the sledding hill at Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park Saturday, January 19, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Eddie Kessel walks up the hill after taking a run on the sledding hill at Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park Saturday, January 19, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
From left to right: Jeromy and his son Darwin Mosher, Wanda Zimmer, Jay Zimmer, and Nathan Zimmer take a connected run down the sled hill at Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park Saturday, January 19, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
A pedestrian walks down Edgewood Avenue in Buffalo Saturday, January 19, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
A plow clears the snow from Edgewood Avenue in South Buffalo Saturday, January 19, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
A plow clears the snow on Edgewood Avenue in Buffalo Saturday, January 19, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
A pedestrian walks down Edgewood Ave in South Buffalo Saturday, January 19, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Brandon Lema, right, and his brother Joey Lema, left, shovel their driveway on Mckinley Pkwy in Buffalo Saturday, January 19, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Mary Ziolkowski looks to pass the time during the storm reading a book from a free library on McKinley Parkway in Buffalo Saturday, January 19, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Shaun Sweet grabs a case of beer at the Sheridan Drive Consumers Beverages in Amherst on Saturday.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Crews clear the snow from the walkways at Nativity of Our Lord Church in Orchard Park Sunday, January 20, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Crews clear the snow from the walkways at Nativity of Our Lord Church in Orchard Park Sunday, January 20, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Crews clear the snow from the walk ways at Nativity of Our Lord Church in Orchard Park Sunday, January 20, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Mark Gollwitzer clears the snow from his driveway in West Seneca Sunday, January 20, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Steve Nichols clears the steps of the First Baptist Church in Hamburg Sunday, January 20, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Pharmacist Lori Geisler shovels the snow in front of the Hamburg Pharmacy in Hamburg Sunday, January 20, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The sun tries to break through the clouds in Cazenovia Park in South Buffalo Sunday, January 20, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Jerry Morrison clears the snow from his driveway in Orchard Park Sunday, January 20, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Phil Whelan digs his car out of the snow on Abbott Road in South Buffalo Sunday, January 20, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Ken Willard clears the snow from his driveway in Orchard Park Sunday, January 20, 2019.
Share this article