FISHER, Carol L. (Urmann)

FISHER - Carol L. (nee Urmann)

Age 67, of Chaffee, died January 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Fisher; survived by her eight children, 12 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, sister and two nephews. Friends may call Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 358 W. Main St., Arcade. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 10 am in St. Mary's Church, Route 39, Arcade. Interment in SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Arcade. Online register book at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com