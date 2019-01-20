EVANS, Margaret B. (Bolsterli)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest January 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Rev. James W. Evans; devoted mother of Dr. Stephen (Suzanne) Evans, Dr. Elizabeth (Andrew) Sachs; cherished grandmother of Katherine, William and Mason; loving daughter of the late Arthur and Frances Bolsterli; dear sister of late Mark (Judy) Bolsterli and Joan (late George) Evans; also survived by several nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Funeral Service will be held at St. John's - Grace Episcopal Church, 51 Colonial Circle, Buffalo, on Saturday morning (January 26th) at 10:30 o'clock. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel) Share your online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.