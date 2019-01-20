Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Dec. 7.

AKRON

• 47 Clarence Ctr Road, Adolph C. Bassanello; Faith M. Bassanello to Aaron J. Henderson; Mary L. Henderson, $182,000.

• 73 Parkview, Robert Johannes; Tammy Johannes to Patrick Michael Arcangel, $140,000.

• 15 Eckerson Ave., David Wehling; Wehling Dea Ann F to Lavocat Properties, $107,000.

ALDEN

• 651 Creekside Drive, Audrey M. Wainwright; James H. Wainwright Jr. to Patrick J. Kuntz, $170,000.

AMHERST

• 5300 Main St., Rerob to Speedway, $748,330.

• 85 Briarhill Road, Michael J. Discipio; Jennifer E. Redanz to Alexander J. Greno; Lisa A. Zielinski, $513,000.

• 196-a Northill Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Barillari T. A, $399,652.

• 4 Brompton Woods, Gloria Friedman to Sally Lee Porter, $390,000.

• 36 Hampton Hill Drive, Marcia E. Moss to Vanessa M. Barnabei, $383,000.

• 47 Brandywine Drive, James F. Starck to Jacklyn Kingsley; Matthew Kingsley, $380,000.

• 172-a Northill Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Jeremy R. Marrano, $369,900.

• 65 Meadowstream, Gina Calamita; Gina M. Calamita to Marnie Nesbit; Christopher D. Robyn, $360,000.

• 18 Sandhollow Court, Ram Bezawada to Darcy Lynn Miller; Henry Cordell Miller, $329,000.

• 18 Ayrault Drive, Dennis Doody; Sarah Filocamo Gramaglia to Argent Securities Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series 2003-W9 Tr; Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Tr, $304,322.

• 18 Montbleu Court, Sharon Mudd to Francisco Butera; Theresa Butera, $298,000.

• 45 Deville Circle, Sandra Scheff to Jenee L. Cottrell, $288,000.

• 17 Carriage Circle, Dennis J. Botticelli; Neilda B. Botticelli to Gonzalez Juan Raul I; Rozlynn Gonzalez, $284,500.

• 101 Presidio Place, Lisa Rapp to Michael Bryant Dooley, $284,000.

• 84 Highland Drive, Hilary Banker; Glenn E. Murray; Laura Murray to Lsf9 Master Participation Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr, $251,559.

• 280 West Klein, Halyna Delore; John K. Delore; Delore Family Trust 090913 Tr to Zhongfang Luo, $235,000.

• 397 Sherbrooke Ave., Kc Buffalo Enterprises to Dimitris Oktapodas; Theodora Panagopoulos, $215,000.

• 282 North Ellicott St., Debora A. Harris; Russell J. Harris to De Almeida Renata Hoppen, $210,000.

• 430 Teakwood Terrace, Thomasina Weinshenker to Rachel A. Williams; Stephen D. Williams, $210,000.

• 52 Bucyrus Drive, Deborah L. Sommer to Veronica A. Meadows; Willie Ray Jr., $201,500.

• 178 Ferndale Road, Ellen J. Casali; Myra L. Conley; Bruce A. Sebian; Edward J. Sebian; Helen Marie Tripp to Helen Marie Nazareth; Michael R. Nazareth, $194,000.

• 250 Cadman Drive, Cathleen M. Dukarm to Jennifer Lillian Buettner; Brian P. Licht, $193,800.

• 2210 North Forest Road, Carmela Derosa; Sal Derosa; Salvatore Derosa to George Derosa, $193,000.

• 228 Delamere Road, Christopher R. Coulthart to Amy Williams; Graham Williams, $192,000.

• 90 West Summerset Lane, Richard O. Plesh to Kevin Pezzino, $188,000.

• 2130 Kensington Ave., Anthony J. Gerace to Judith A. Maliniak, $185,000.

• 175 Marine Drive, Susan M. Baranick; Gary Pumm; Jeffrey P. Pumm to William Davis; Jo Ann Harig, $180,000.

• 307 Old Meadow Drive, Alexander C. Brownie; Willy Brownie-Bakhuizen to Albert M. Brusetti; Anna J. Brusetti, $175,000.

• 130 Thistle Lea, Robert T. Edwards; Annie P. Fletcher to Mirianet Monzon; Eduardo Siverio, $175,000.

• 54 North Long St., James B. Kuhn; Christine Lamont to Glenna A. Flannery; William E. Flannery, $175,000.

• 103 Berkley, Rose Marie Barone; Frank Madonia; Gerald Madonia to Culver Scott Robert James; Rachel Epolito, $170,000.

• 149 Ivyhurst Road, Patricia A. Zink; Raymond K. Zink to Cheryl L. Rimmer; Robert J. Rimmer, $167,500.

• 73 Das Court, Salvatrice M. Mancuso to Gregory Howe, $166,000.

• 123 Shady Grove Drive, Patricia Green; Patricia Saeli to Emily C. Schulte, $165,000.

• 13 Keph Dr Unit 6, Joao Marcelo Ganasevici to Ellen M. Piniarski, $163,000.

• 195 Leonore Road, David M. Lafalce; John C. Lafalce; John Gabriel Lafalce; Sharon Lafalce; Constance Lafalce Trust 021885 Tr to Lal Duh Awma; Sui Za Tial, $160,000.

• Vacant land Schoelles Road, Muggelberg Larry H C to Cimato Enterprises, $160,000.

• 520 Homecrest Drive, Marion Triolo; Rosario Triolo; Karen Vinton to Brian Webb, $159,500.

• 2740 Hopkins Road, Justin R. Dipasquale to David J. Garrison; Olga Garrison, $154,900.

• 320 North Westfield Road, Lori A. Rohloff; Judy Zaidel to Tao Tan; Wei Wang, $142,500.

• 3059 Tonawanda Creek Road, Wilson Ltd Ann to Hayes Jann O H; Prentice S. Hayes, $140,000.

• 37 Chateau Terrace, Barbara Telaak to Iqbal Mohamed; Malika Mohamed, $136,500.

• 382 Cadman Drive, Jean Gay to Kevin R Kelly Roth Ira Ben; Mark Lathrop; Equity Trust Company Cust, $130,000.

• 4 Keph Dr Unit 1, Naidine C. Williams to Laura Fiorotto, $117,000.

• 58 Stonebridge Drive, Stonebridge Estates to Ryan Homes of New York, $104,000.

• 4669 North Bailey Ave., Ze Hua Lei; Young Nancy Jin Hua to 1832 Clinton Realty, $100,000.

• 71 Georgian Lane, Yi Tang to Angela M. Runfola, $91,000.

• 5d Cambridge Sq, Henry C. Burch to Marjorie A. Hurley; Thomas F. Hurley II, $90,500.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 56 Hamburg St., Rerob to Speedway, $1,804,531.

• 659 Oakwood Ave., Urban Innovations to Oakwood Farrier, $275,000.

• 285 Prospect Ave., Neil P. Caldiero to Stuart Domanowski, $246,000.

• Vacant land Center St., Douglas D. Schumann to Western New York Land Conservancy, $50,000.

BUFFALO

• 771 Lafayette Ave Unit 5d, Taylor Mary D Ben; Franklin P Taylor Jr Family Trust Tr; Franklin P Taylor Jr Living Trust Tr to Catherine T. Wettlaufer, $590,000.

• 35 Lexington Ave., Emily Santos; Todd Santos to Amy Starck; Starck James Francis Sr, $475,000.

• 40 St Johns Place, Nickel City Properties to Michael D. Ross, $440,000.

• 112 Rachel Vincent Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Lucia Vacanti; Paul M. Vacanti, $337,604.

• 796 Forest, Dorothy Dann to Jennifer Brady, $319,724.

• 421 Starin Ave., Buff-Ton to Brad Arnone; Lauren Arnone, $300,000.

• 63 Tuscarora, Daniel E. Owczarczak to Kathleen Higgins Greeley; William Greeley, $290,000.

• 900 #105 & Garage Unit G-3 Delaware Ave., Cynthia J. Hilliers to Michael W. Szymoniak Jr., $269,900.

• 1937 Hertel Ave., James A. Fahrner to Anthony Cirocco, $205,000.

• 349 Auburn, Margaret M. Caltagirone to Bethany Gonyou; Jonathan Gonyou, $200,000.

• 264 Humboldt Parkway, Veronica A. Meadows; Willie Ray Jr. to Mohammed Uddin, $195,000.

• 292 Fifteenth St., Brian Bonvissuto; 292 Fifteenth Revocable Trust Tr; 292 Fifteenth St. Trust Tr; 292 Fifteenth Trust Tr; Rj Gullo Properties to Jeanne M. Jarka, $192,000.

• 173 Bloomfield, Connor Hillery to Christopher C. Farrell, $191,500.

• 24 Shenandoah Road, Marie Ann Mcallister; Michael Toy; Thomas Toy to Geary Donald Francis III, $173,000.

• 635 Linwood Ave., Curtis Mccutcheon to Black Oakk Transport, $168,700.

• 203 Highgate Ave., Delcene A. West; Delcine A. West; Michael West to Candace L. Jackson, $162,000.

• 44 Page, William B. Blatz to David C. Swanton, $160,000.

• 680 Fillmore Ave., Marianne C. Corey to Dream Home Realty of Buffalo, $160,000.

• 261 Voorhees, Nelson England; Margaret Ann Murphy to Rsr Homes, $156,001.

• 140 Chandler St., Chandler Solid to 140 Chandler St. , $150,000.

• 31 Remoleno, Anna E. Cedri; Alfonse Monaco to Erica Rojas, $133,499.

• 12 Coburg, Barbara A. Costuros; George P. Costuros to Frank A. Stasio, $130,000.

• 35 Tuxedo Place, Khaing Moe Naing to Nai Aie Rot, $130,000.

• 474 Taunton Place, David M. Manz; Walsh Jean M Est to Mmc 18, $126,000.

• 40 Race St., Podosek Theodore Sr Tr; Theodore Podosek Tr. to Thein Zaw, $125,000.

• 50 West Ave., Samuel Ralat to Buffalo Hispanic Management Company, $125,000.

• 294 Gold St., Michael J. Hoelscher to Peter Basubi; Justine Lukumbula, $115,000.

• 25 Meriden St., Emily Brownell to Vladimir Sabayev; Ilona Trosman, $100,000.

• 1194 East Lovejoy St., Fuller&mason to Luther K. Robinson; Sandra L. Robinson; Joseph D. Sciandra, $97,000.

• 183 Fargo, Oa Buffalo II to David Dwyer; David Robida, $95,000.

• 257 Vermont St., John Slusarczyk to Mohammed Almadi, $95,000.

• 146 Weiss, Florian J. Brzezinski; Ina E. Brzezinski to David Carriel, $91,000.

• 87 Mayer, Vodka Properties to Su Zu Ki, $89,999.

• 26 California, Zbigniew Bartoszewski to Mustafa Abdo; Fatima Sharif, $88,000.

• 166 Ludington St., Linda L. Kadziolka to Gary A. Ruszczyk, $87,000.

• 107 Durham, Nora L. Mullen to Lonnesha Wilson Mcdaniels, $85,000.

• 652 Clinton, Eugenia A. Poole to Brenda D. Hart, $85,000.

• 128 Weston, T&c Home Resources to Tamara Larue, $84,000.

• 43 Ullman St., Gary T. Goscinski to Fen-Wen Li; Che-Nan Sun, $80,900.

• 57 Manhattan Ave., Kerry Biscornet; Michael Biscornet Sr. to Kristy Tyson, $80,159.

• 397 Military, Ali Alshabandar to Mary-Margaret K. Little; Michael F. Little, $80,000.

• 314 Cornwall, Queen City Invest to Tansura Akhter Hashy, $76,000.

• 193 Weimar, Jessica N. Perina to James Felschow; Pauline Felschow, $75,000.

• 597 Minnesota, Dmr Management NY Corp to Sandeep Kumar, $75,000.

• 210 Winslow Ave., Excellent Houses to Khatun Property, $69,000.

• 454 Dartmouth, Lawrence P. Sendlak; Sandra Lee Sendlak to Jeremiah Shadwick; Tequita Shadwick, $66,780.

• 47 Reiman St., Robert Pattacciato to Igor Holdings, $65,000.

• 88 Lorraine, Marilyn A. Rothfus to Matthew Smith, $65,000.

• 17 Midway, Sophia Properties to Hillel Goral, $65,000.

• 223 Wood Ave., 2890 Delaware to Momataz Begum; Md Mahbubul Hassan, $62,000.

• 324 Watson, Stephanie D. Morris to Lubsha Corp, $60,000.

• 101 Woodside Ave., Tine Lori Van; Tine Marc Van to Raepple Real Estate Incorporated, $60,000.

• 52 Newburgh, Carousel Woods to Mohamed Salah Abdeldayem E, $60,000.

• 70 Gold, Cherryann M. Bald; James A. Bald; Kevin Vasquez Hutcheson to Tempo Holdings, $59,000.

• 204 Roehrer, Eliyahu Gorgov to Mosammat Amina Khatun; Yonus Meze, $58,000.

• 117 Norman Ave., Phillip A. Wallace to Joseph J. Sorrentino; Katherine A. Sorrentino, $58,000.

• 45 Pritchard St., Ronald P. Kaska; Rosemary H. Kaska to Sheila Szymczak, $57,000.

• 21 Fisher, Georgette Carlson; Charles Robinson to Bell Legacy, $55,000.

• 43 Hastings, Linda Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Safa Ngo, $54,000.

• 153 Goulding, Ethan W. Collins; Annie M. Keaton to Mohammad Hasan, $53,000.

• 17 Norman, Kweb Properties to Safa I. Ngo, $52,000.

• 524 Minnesota, Md Ataur Somon to Buffalo Sunrise Dream USA, $50,000.

• 84 Manhattan, Martin Jackson; Martin L. Jackson; Martin Luther Jackson to Mohamed Rasheduzzaman, $50,000.

• 127 Dartmouth, Jose Davila Arrieta; De Davila Burglind A Ross to Ishrat Mowla, $50,000.

• 20 Amber St., Michael M. Blotnik; Matthew D. Wisiorek; Selviana Y. Wisiorek to Reo Alta, $46,001.

• 44 Navel Ave., Tayrian Daron Sanders to Kamal Miah; Mosammat Nurunnaher, $46,000.

• 152 Hewitt, Jose Davila Arrieta; De Davila Burglind A Ross to Muktadar Mowla, $45,000.

• 99 Dunlop Ave., Jose Davila Arrieta; De Davila Burglind A Ross to Ishrat Mowla, $45,000.

• 507 Shirley, Alphonse F. Leising; Alphonsus F. Leising to Manik Hossain; Khairia Akter Mousumi, $44,000.

• 54 Progressive, Michael H. Ranzenhofer; Thomas S. Weber to Fannie Mae, $43,828.

• 42 Race, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Nndg Buffalo I, $42,000.

• 52 Sprenger, Spectra Business Hub to Falcon&sons Real Estate, $40,000.

• 2277-81 South Park, John W. Stanton to Daniel R. Hanna, $40,000.

• 151 Floss, Spectra Business Hub to Tanvir Mohan; Nazmun Naher; Preston Belly, $40,000.

• 125 Carl, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Mohammed A. Rahman, $39,000.

• 210 Thompson, Ymr Homes to Javier Vazquez, $37,500.

• 207 French, Ethyl Gardener; Bobby D. Gardner; Bobby W. Gardner; Ethel Gardner to Ahmad Mujtaba Shinwari, $35,000.

• 215 Courtland Ave., Abraham Zmach to Chaya M. Gellis, $34,000.

• 519 Woodlawn, 35 Sayre to Kdm Property Management, $32,500.

• 623 Lisbon Ave., Barbara A. Czapski to Genesis Property Group, $30,000.

• 89 Thatcher, Jose Davila Arrieta; De Davila Burglind A Ross to Muktadar Mowla, $30,000.

• 37 Westminster, Antonio Vives to David P. Paschke, $30,000.

• 93 Donaldson Road, Sharon Daughtry to Justin P. Garrett, $28,000.

• 62 North Ogden, Jorge L. Lugo; Carmen M. Sierra to Nishat Management, $26,000.

• 507 Ferry East, Mohammad Hossain to Mohammad A. Hossin, $25,000.

• 132 Olympic, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Rashme Akther, $25,000.

• 21 Arnold, Irene M. Jowsey; Cheryl L. Matter to Excellent Houses, $25,000.

• 58 Connelly, Yisrael Kopman to Hillel Goral, $25,000.

• 141 Arkansas, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Eduardo Anillo Ochoa, $25,000.

• 72 Philadelphia, Bros Pros Investment Firm to Saqr Ahmed Mohamed, $24,000.

• 115 Ericson, Nurul Alam; Sarwar Hossain to Md R. Khan, $21,500.

• 140 Phyllis Ave., Edward P. Bert to Shawn Hargrove, $20,000.

• 17 Arnold, Irene M. Jowsey to Excellent Houses, $20,000.

• 84 Domedion, Nancy Snow Ira Ben; Horizon Trust Company Cust to Queen City Invest, $18,000.

• 116 Central Ave., Francis C. Amendola; Lipczynski Francis Leon Est; Frank Est Lipczynski to Uzair Ahmed, $18,000.

• 66 Poplar Ave., 66 Poplar; 66poplar to Forida Ahmed; Dedarul Alam, $15,000.

• 84 Woeppel, Ishaque Ahmed to Ishaque Ahmed; Mohammad Anwar Zahid, $12,000.

• 645 Plymouth, Christopher J. Carden; Darlene M. Carden to Muhiba Dirie, $7,921.

• 233 Hampshire, David Bracco; Sarah Bracco to Cassandra Ventures, $7,500.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 2700 Union Road, Rerob to Speedway, $1,199,889.

• 3105 William St., Rerob to Speedway, $1,128,330.

• 495 Aero Drive, Lake Shore Savings Bank to Mec Properties, $1,125,000.

• 2633 Genesee St., Rerob to Speedway, $1,086,087.

• 5115 Genesee St., Rerob to Speedway, $575,102.

• 660 Cleveland Drive, Huxley to Lester Development, $230,000.

• 5770-5774 Transit Road, Ray Transit to Shakawat Hossain, $230,000.

• 40 Sherry Drive, James M. Hovey; Sandra A. Hovey to Alicia R. King; Mark J. Powers, $200,000.

• 36 Huth Road, Ann Marie Jelonek; Timothy Jelonek to Peter Certo Corporation, $185,000.

• 75 Lille Lane, Drym Management to Kaitlyn M. Frank; Kevin P. Frank, $175,000.

• 52 Denise, Joanne R. Procyshyn to Michelle Sabia, $172,000.

• 80 Federal Ave., Jerome A. Hands; Robert H. Speaker to Ashley Lynn Romance, $160,000.

• 222 Barbados Drive, Leonard E. Mazur to Bryan J. Tasker Jr., $155,000.

• 82 Jane Drive, Jeannette M. Beiger to Jada K. Love, $150,000.

• 25 Wells Ave., Marsha Caughill; Timothy D. Caughill to Michael P. Donius, $145,000.

• 75 Rouen Drive, Sandra Waldowski; Sandra J. Waldowski to Bonnie L. Justinger, $144,500.

• 7 Mckenzie Court, Eleanor M. Jung; Richard A. Jung to Chelsey M. Broderick, $142,000.

• 216 Boll St., Marian Nowaczyk to Diaz Angel Francisco Marin, $140,000.

• 84 Warsaw St., Jeffrey J. Nowak to Tahmina Akhar; Harunur Rashid, $139,900.

• 251 Burke Drive, Joseph Oren to Gita Bhattarai; Tika R. Niroula, $139,000.

• 94 Aris, Andrew J. Pawelek to Yvette Johnson, $137,800.

• 215 Curtiss St., Vincent Amico to Gary Magee; Gwen Magee, $135,000.

• 86 Jane Lane, Daniel T. Siper; Dolores Siper to Jayson A. Jaskier, $134,000.

• 305 Rehm Road, Eric D. Walters to Timothy D. Caughill, $134,000.

• 26 Abeles Ave., Robert M. Chemaly to Alkuhif Afrah Ahmed Saleh, $133,000.

• 36 Green Terrace, Alice M. Gielow; George H. Gielow to Michael J. Hoelscher, $132,000.

• 29 White Road, Angela M. Cala; John C. Cala to Four Labs, $129,900.

• 91 Hedley St., Christopher J. Millidge; Marianne Millidge to Tanya C. Dutson, $124,000.

• 82 Ellsworth Drive, Donna E. Kesterson; Robert W. Kesterson to David M. Etherton; Trena Etherton, $119,600.

• 84 Wallace Ave., Craig Stoczynski; David Stoczynski; Neal Stoczynski to Kim Ann Turner, $111,000.

• 16 Manlon Terrace, Kenneth H. Belcher to Carolyn A. Ryer, $110,000.

• 58 Betty Lou Lane, Christine Cooley to John Odonnell; Kelly Odonnell, $107,000.

• 152 Wagner Ave., Stephany L. Coles to Mary Schmid, $106,000.

• 34 Olcott Place, Dag Group to Anthony A. Hodges; Taylor Hodges, $106,000.

• 74 Southern Parkway, Kevin P. Frank to Anthony J. Sundquist, $105,000.

• 17 Tamark Court, Kathleen M. Digaudio to Sciappa Properties, $105,000.

• 123 Concord Drive, Damodhar Ghimirey to Rosa Iriarte, $105,000.

• 18 Ming Court, Mindy Ann Baird; Joseph A. Schuh; Kathleen A. Schuh to Kevin M. Smith, $102,000.

• 137 Chapel Ave., Meghan M. Woods to Mohammad Nasher, $94,000.

• 25 Mcnaughton Ave., Rhonda Geisler; Mario Gicobbe to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Tr; Gsamp Trust 2007-Hsbc1 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2007-Hsbc1 Tr, $93,802.

• 5040 Broadway St., 1060 Harlem to Brigitte Lowe; Nichelle Lowe; Robert Lowe, $73,000.

• 25 Crestwood Place, Elizabeth M. Braun; Barbara M. Keller; Jeanne Korn; Jeanne M. Korn to Paul Keller, $70,000.

• 14 Lee St., Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Tr; Hsi Asset-Securitization Corporation Trust 2006-Opt2 Mortgage-Pass-Through Certificates Series&see to Robert Koerntgen Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $70,000.

• 33 Nadine Drive, Fannie Mae to Louis Dingeldey, $66,950.

• 42 Lindbergh Court, Carole Ann Zajac; Ronald E. Zajac to Alyssa M. Chayban; Danny Chayban, $65,000.

• 47 Hoerner, Fallsconnection Holdings to Rozina Akter; Rezaul Hoque Raju, $45,000.

• 137 Griffith St., Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation to Robert W. Smith Jr., $42,000.

CLARENCE

• 5932 Corinne Lane, John J. Varecka to Lauren Alexandra Seth; Naveen Brij Seth, $595,000.

• 5414 Briannas Nook, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Pamela Darienzo Parra; John M. Peach Jr., $499,900.

• 7923 Transit Road, Kathleen M. Donner; Theodore C. Donner to Bashir Attuwaybi; Abeer Eddib, $375,000.

• 5005 Red Tail Run, Qingzhi Guo; Xiaohui Zhang to Joseph A. Dascoli; Lauren Nigrelli, $345,000.

• 8684 Lapp Road, Tara Lynn Maj to Andrea Epolito; Richard S. Winney, $300,000.

• 5860 Goodrich Road, 5860 Goodrich Road to J&j 5860 Goodrich, $275,000.

• 9364 Clarence Center Road, Lillian T. Reynolds; Robert W. Reynolds to Brian M. Parkison, $243,400.

• 5261 Green Valley Drive, William Opanashuk to Kimberly M. Piazza; Peter N. Piazza, $226,000.

EDEN

• 8137 Schreiner Road, John A. Ecklund; Lynne D. Ecklund to Daniel Mulligan; Tina Mulligan, $252,000.

• 4493 Zenner Road, Maximillian T. Reinhardt to Christine M. Flowers; James W. Flowers, $225,000.

• 9500 East Eden Road, Michael Denz; Judith R. Putnam; Roger W. Putnam to WNY Property Holdings, $60,001.

ELMA

• 661 Jamison Road, Rerob to Speedway, $1,016,410.

• 6640 Clinton St., Rerob to Speedway, $402,162.

• 21 South Ostrander, Gmr Properties to Donald T. Reding; Joanne M. Reding, $342,500.

• 2581 Bullis Road, Patrick G. Roberts; Rebecca A. Roberts to Benjamin R. Bebak; Molly M. Detine, $192,000.

EVANS

• 1579 Eden Evans Center Road, Joseph Chimera to Timothy P. Hayes; Ursula H. Hayes, $179,900.

• 6816 Derby Road, Edward Lee Mccann; Lisa M. Mccann to Ann Marie Romans, $171,000.

• 9623 Lake Shore Road, Christopher C. Clark to Crystal M. Smith; William B. Smith Jr., $147,000.

• 7007 Hamilton Drive, Eric R. Kachermeyer; Tammy M. Kachermeyer to Nadine M. Gifford; James M. Madeja, $103,000.

• 6862 Minuteman Trl, Modesto Argenio; Robert J. Lovallo Jr.; Robert Lovallo to Wells Fargo Bank NA, $100,124.

GRAND ISLAND

• 2238 Fix Road, Gary Bueme to Timothy Bentley, $600,000.

• 106 Park Place, Christopher Belter to Kevin M. Rustowicz; Maura M. Rustowicz, $491,000.

• 2176 East River Road, Bradley W. Justen to Jason P. Sokody; Sarah L. Sokody, $455,000.

• 10 Old Carriage House Road, David C. Kozlowski Jr.; Tracey A. Kozlowski to Farah A. Maziarz; Stephen P. Maziarz, $281,469.

• 5367 East River Road, Robert Weaver to Joni A. Macri-Morell; Charles L. Morell, $267,000.

• 2749 Stony Point Road, David S. Falletta to Kathleen A. Kemp; Joseph P. Millemaci, $259,900.

• 11 Sturbridge Lane, Jason P. Sokody; Sarah L. Sokody to Kenneth J. Sokody, $250,000.

• 58 Royal Oak Circle, Timothy E. Bentley to Lianna Gallagher; Michael T. Gallagher, $250,000.

• 139 Country Club Drive, John W Stickl Construction Co to Carl R. Beach; Nancy E. Beach, $241,200.

• 895 Legion Drive, Haber J. Scott; Jonathan S. Haber to Brandon M. White; Jeannette L. White, $235,000.

• 716 Baseline Road, Andrew M. Mcnett; Cary L. Mcnett to Jamie L. Richard; Joshua B. Richard, $200,000.

• 3301 Wallace Drive, Alicia Sullivan to David E. Garcia, $130,000.

• 56 Marilyn Drive, Robert M. Hess to Bridget Mcmahon, $112,500.

• 354 Quarry Run, Gun Creek to Ryan Homes of New York, $67,350.

• 395 Quarry Run, Gun Creek to Ryan Homes of New York, $67,350.

• 371 Quarry Run, Gun Creek to Ryan Homes of New York, $67,350.

• 373 Quarry Run, Gun Creek to Ryan Homes of New York, $67,350.

• 365 Quarry Run, Gun Creek to Ryan Homes of New York, $67,350.

• 381 Quarry Run, Gun Creek to Ryan Homes of New York, $67,350.

• 164 Stonebridge Road, Gun Creek to Ryan Homes of New York, $54,000.

HAMBURG

• 6236 Tupelo Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Daniel Kenneth Scott, $340,286.

• 6484 White Oak Way, Carol Mcintyre; Peter Palczynski to Alicia C. Keeney; Ryan M. Keeney, $325,000.

• 2369 Burbank Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Dennis J. Love III; Elizabeth M. Love, $318,330.

• 2345 Winterberry Drive, Mary E. Saxe; Matthew C. Saxe to Connor J. Hillery; Mary Kate Hillery, $279,000.

• 28 Jordy Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Kaitlin Tomasulo; Victor Tomasulo, $246,870.

• 5629 Coachmans Lane, Karen C. Bolm; Robert J. Bolm to Dean Jackson; Mary Jo Jackson, $240,000.

• 140 South Lake St., Elizabeth D. Ditonto; Michael A. Ditonto to Maximillian T. Reinhardt; Samantha Reinhardt, $230,000.

• 6158 Woodford Drive, Kimberly A. Johnson; Robert L. Johnson to Jenna Brodnicki; Ryan E. Brodnicki, $223,000.

• 6191 Wright Place, Michael E. Dizak to Wertz Leigh Ann Wolfe, $210,000.

• 179 Brookwood Drive, Christine Pleban; Jonathan Robert Pleban to Kristina A. Land; Nicholas J. Ostrander, $184,000.

• 4214 Mistymeadow Lane, Katrina Tamimi; Mobeen Tamimi to Erica R. Gasiewicz; Jonathan D. Sikorski, $179,900.

• 23 Drechsler Court, Alicia C. Boncore to Aaron M. Tomaschko, $175,000.

• 3938 Summerway Lane, Karen Saunders to Eric Schwarz; Julene Schwarz, $168,000.

• 5960 Elmhurst Road, Randall J. Fisher to Lauren Wallace; Phillip Wallace, $157,000.

• 4241 Abbott Parkway, Madonna Jachimowicz; Thomas Jachimowicz to Steven Blackmon, $147,500.

• 4917 Morgan Parkway, Robert A. Green to Andrew D. Waver, $147,250.

• 4752 Morgan Parkway, Donald A. Macchioni to Ryan R. Stang, $146,900.

• 4099 Riggs St., Charles J. Backus to Todd Czarcinski, $140,000.

• 4303 Victorian Drive, Dorothy H. Fiebelkorn to Michele Cohan, $139,900.

• 3929 Harvard St., Emily R. Cardullo; Susan M. Tomczyk to Vincent Krazmien, $135,000.

• 4751 Southwestern Boulevard, Walter James Milligan Jr Trust 110410 Tr to Rte Realestate, $130,000.

• 4886 Chapman Parkway, Cindy Malzan; Cindy L. Malzan to Alton Leggett; Jodie Leggett, $128,000.

• 4019 Garfield, Robert P. Brodfuehrer; Sandra S. Brodfuehrer to Michele A. Wizner, $125,000.

• 6491 Burke Road, Daniel Henry; Kevin Henry to Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A Tr; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tr, $108,538.

• 88 Raymond St., Michael A. Klima; Matthew J. Lee to 6831 Seneca St. , $80,100.

• 3656 Seventh St., Anthony J. Burghezi; Laurie A. Burghezi to Nathaniel Burghezi, $38,000.

HOLLAND

• 9555 Savage Road, Joseph A. Frankenberger to Lucille Altieri, $66,500.

LACKAWANNA

• 7 Elkhart Ave., Jean M. Stevens; Walter S. Stevens to Eric S. Masterson, $95,000.

• 122 Leonard St., Sadeen Property to Empire Development of WNY, $85,000.

• 584 Ridge Road, Khela John to WNY 360, $72,500.

• 30 Date Ave., Eduardo U. Delgado to Javier Rossy, $60,000.

• 229 Center St., Bros Pros Property Holdings to Saqr Ahmed Mohamed, $40,000.

• 54 Martin Road, Geffrey Grd Gismondi; Ratka Agt Iliefski to Amer Saleh, $26,000.

LANCASTER

• 63 Middlebury Lane, Bmg Property Holdings; Milhap Capital Group to Julie M. Wilhite; Travis S. Wilhite, $350,060.

• 43 Robert Drive, Ann F. Arnold; John G. Baraniak; John Baraniak; Marie A. Baraniak; Marie Baraniak to Lsf10 Master Participation Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr, $329,226.

• 47 Lombardy St., Donna G. Stempniak; Richard A. Stempniak to Ramona Sietsma, $213,000.

• 64 Running Brook Drive, Angelo A. Buffomante; Laurie Gawrys to 6831 Seneca St. , $157,000.

• 20 Court St., Phyllis A. Farey to Jacqulyn Feliciano; Javier Feliciano, $135,000.

• 3611 Bowen Road, James R. Gasko to Melissa M. Sebastiano, $128,500.

• 3688 Walden Ave., Thomas Lonzi; Valerie Lonzi to Brian J. Odonnell, $109,000.

• 37 Wayne St., Dennis R&barbara A Keicher Living Trust 112217 Tr to Caben Enterprises, $96,900.

• 62 Burwell Ave., Kathleen A. Franger; Darryl R. Horn; Gary W. Horn to Amy M. Nicosia, $92,700.

• 3905 Bowen Road, Jacquelyn A. Rose; Ronald F. Rose to Bryan Thomas Clark, $89,900.

• 3911 Bowen Rd14086, John P. Ferguson to Bethany Herberger, $80,000.

• 62 Burwell Ave., David R. Horn to Amy M. Nicosia, $30,900.

• 3911 Bowen Rd14086, John Ferguson to Daniel E. Zlotek, $6,750.

MARILLA

• 11812 Bullis Road, Pitchure C. Michael to David L. Dietl; Donna Rae Dietl, $179,900.

• Vacant land West Ave. Back, Charles A. Finch to Devere Stover; Donna Stover, $150,000.

• 3232 Four Rod Road, Virginia M. Doze to Beverly A. Doze, $20,000.

NEWSTEAD

• Vacant land Utley Road, Nutley Acres to Elizabeth Destito; Vito J. Destito, $50,000.

• Vacant land Utley Road, Nutley Acres to Alyssa Mckenna; Phillip Mckenna, $50,000.

• Vacant land Rapids Road, Anna Jones to Thomas E. Lewis, $10,770.

NORTH COLLINS

• 2052 Spruce St., Brian K. Polakiewicz; Maureen E. Polakiewicz to Kelly L. Grapes; Kevin M. Preischel, $110,000.

• 2077 Kimble Ave., Michael T. Haley; Tammy L. Haley to George E. Pierce Jr.; Michelle A. Pierce, $105,000.

• 12640 Ketchum Road, Evelyn May Carozzi; Julius Carozzi to Ann L. Converso; James M. Lint, $50,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 136 Breezewood Drive, Loriann Fraas to Daniel E. Owczarczak; Nicole M. Owczarczak, $390,000.

• 102 Breezewood Drive, Becker Family Revocable Trust 051412 Tr to Charles Marotta; Francine Marotta, $328,000.

• 260 Curley Drive, Daniel Beres; Lisa N. Tata to Ismet J. Rufat Jr.; Valerie K. Rufat, $325,000.

• 3148 Baker Road, Tien-Hsi Mark Chang; Genius Tools Atlantic to Anthony M. Mazur; Susan Mazur, $295,000.

• Vacant land Transit Road, Health Research to Nexgen Development II, $275,000.

• 3402 Orchard Park Road, 3402 Orchard Park Road to Salon 187, $275,000.

• 21 Crabapple Court, Lynn M. Livecchi; Ronald J. Livecchi to Linda D. Gomez; Marshall S. Gomez, $218,000.

• 1 Kings Court, Edward W. Greenauer to Kenneth A. Szymanski, $170,000.

• 301 Velore Ave., Daniel R. Kowalski; Kimberly Kowalski; Kimberly M. Kowalski to Christopher D. Pienta, $131,000.

• 11 Stone Bluff Court, Brompton/caesar Associates Joint Venture to Marsha G. King; Stephen B. King, $118,000.

• 10 Aaron Trl, Barbara B. Riedel; George E. Riedel Jr. to Arr Holdings, $108,000.

• Vacant land Ellicott Road, Viola C. Gerling to Andrew Gernold Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $9,700.

SARDINIA

• Vacant land Mehm Road, Richard J. Knox to Nicolas J. Pagano, $50,000.

SPRINGVILLE

• 656 Franklin St., Jean E. Moncreiff to Kurtis J. Gutshall, $148,400.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 288 Fletcher St., Ruth R. Arida to Fit Development, $192,500.

• 16 Hill Place, Dean E. Lilac Jr. to Christopher M. Hurst; Nicole M. Lazaro, $128,500.

• 235 William St., Luis G. Diaz; Luis Diaz; Jessica Lynn Vesper to Akkar Holdings, $48,601.

• 96 Elm St., Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Yusuf Tanks, $13,000.

TONAWANDA

• 1235 Colvin Boulevard, Rebob to Speedway, $993,918.

• 42 Myron Ave., John Vertino to Muir Wood 4, $440,000.

• 264 Warren Ave., Brad M. Arnone to Karen J. Wegert; Theodore A. Wegert, $250,000.

• 29 Eiseman Ave., Kimberly King to Jermaine A. Lester, $209,900.

• 53 Columbia Boulevard, Kathryn A. Larsen; James D. Leaver to Danielle Scheafer, $200,000.

• 315 Delaware Road, Kathleen Kemp; Joseph P. Millemaci to Andrew R. Przybycien; Sara D. Przybycien, $198,000.

• 32 Joseph, Jacqueline M Azzarello First Party Supplemental Needs Trust 092518 Tr to Ann Marie Lesnewski; Kevin R. Lesnewski, $184,000.

• 19 Tremont Ave., David E. Church to Michael Bellotti, $170,000.

• 1090 Englewood Ave., Stellamaris Properties to Shauna R. Raquet, $169,999.

• 70 Calvert Boulevard, Amanda M. Dion; Amanda Dion; Michael D. Dion; Michael Dion; Trevor Duffy to Bank of America NA, $168,324.

• 43 Broadmoor Drive, Jean E. Pause to Cheryll A. Spring; Robert E. Spring, $160,000.

• 209 Evergreen Drive, Anthony J. Vaccaro; Leah J. Vaccaro to Daniel Muscarella; Jennifer Muscarella, $160,000.

• 18 Colonial Ave., Jamie L. Nalbach; Joshua B. Richard to Damber Gurung; Dhan Gurung, $145,000.

• 106 Kettering Drive, Jaye R. Hinkle; Kevin T. Hinkle to William Graves; Kitrina Marie Graves-Cook, $143,000.

• 430 Woodland Drive, Matthew Zakraysek to Richard Buffamonti; Arden Henry, $140,505.

• 34 Wenonah Terrace, Michael A. Cleesattel; Richard R. Cleesattel; Thomas G. Cleesattel to Angela M. Cala; Ronald J. Cappello, $140,000.

• 147 Pilgrim Road, Steven M. Fecher to Bonnie Elniski, $140,000.

• 82 Morrison, Foosflippin Solutions to Pamela Bastings; Gabriella S. Fasano, $132,000.

• 54 Mcconkey Drive, Kelly Lynn Sweeney; William J. Sweeney to Jerry T. Balesteri, $124,000.

• 335 Northwood Drive, Joyce M. Lieder to Giang Mai, $120,000.

• 127 Mayville Ave., Bricks&mortar Properties to Danielle C. Freiheit; Benjamin Zuefle, $114,000.

• 54 Paige Ave., Sharon Osgood; Christine M. Varney to Chatlet Properties III, $105,000.

• 242 Cornwall Ave., Paul V. Schraufstetter to Donald J. Cotler, $96,500.

• 242 Cornwall Ave., Judith Emser to Donald J. Cotler, $96,500.

• 259 Woodland Drive, Craig J. Kopra; Laura L. Kopra to Brandon T. Morano, $95,400.

• 153 Mang Ave., Nicholas J. Jaworski to Jena L. Jaworski, $75,000.

• 50 Dreyer Ave., Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Mark Valenti, $66,000.

• 383 West Hazeltine Ave., HUD to Christopher M. Corica, $58,600.

• 22 Harrison Ave., to Peter Scott Hendel, $18,363.

WEST SENECA

• 697 Orchard Park Rd2672, Rerob to Speedway, $840,830.

• 2 Vista Court, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Teresa L. Koerner; Troy E. Koerner, $415,535.

• 25 Morris Cres1651, Denise Arndt; Kevin Arndt to Corey J. Miller; Jillian E. Miller, $316,000.

• 13 Roycroft Drive, Dalibor Stare to Amanda M. Kujawinski; Matthew Kujawinski, $246,900.

• 262 Indian Church Rd1944, Marilyn Montague to 262 Indian Church, $235,000.

• 514 Union Road, Ellen Piniarski to Molly J. Poczciwinski, $215,000.

• 102 Oakbrook Drive, Eric W. Musso; Katherine Musso to Patrick Gorman, $215,000.

• 85 Cranwood Dr3907, Catherine M. Schara; Ronald D. Schara to Lisa C. Lafferty; Matthew Lafferty, $214,900.

• 146 Bernadette Terrace, Jeanie Irvin; Gina Marie Schmidt to Kimberly Davis; Richard Piotrowski, $187,000.

• 49 Rosewood Dr3549, Jean K. Lotterer; Ralph Lotterer to Katie A. Mcmahon; Mark J. Mcmahon, $185,000.

• 57 Manhassett St., Justin B. Dibbert to Patricia L. Byerly, $179,900.

• 602 Seneca Crk Road, Leigh Aitcheson to Emily Robson, $170,000.

• 30 Lakeside Court, Edward A. Jozwiak; Edward Jozwiak; James A. Jozwiak; Susan E. Robbins to Daniel P. Sweeley, $165,000.

• 16 Elmsford Ct3313, Mary Jane Wajmer to Thomas J. Sewastynowicz, $164,000.

• 56 Cresthaven Drive, Kim L. Hacker; Nancy J. Rottger; Jayne B. Thornton; Michael R. Tripi to Brian M. Zipp; Kathryn B. Zipp, $160,000.

• 252 Chamberlin Dr2614, Kimberly M. Knoll; Melvin F. Knoll II to Tina M. Burton; James A. Pfleuger, $159,000.

• 240 Ansley Court, Jean D. Williams to Megan C. Bischof; Anthony R. Domoros, $145,000.

• 55 Walnut Road, Richard A. Badding to Lawrence Terreri; Maureen Ann Terreri, $144,000.

• 36 Hillcrest Drive, Patricia Scanlon to Michael J. Druckemiller; Rosann M. Druckemiller, $134,900.

• 65 Carriage Park, Dawn M. Whalen to Michael A. Pundt; Nina M. Pundt, $130,000.

• 400 West Ave U14224, Richard M. Finnegan to Rose Renzi, $117,000.

• 271 Covington Dr2811, William B. Wilson to Anna Campbell, $116,000.

• 284 Tudor Boulevard, Josephine M. Fistola; Louis A. Fistola to Cortnie A. Distefano, $110,000.

• 66 Summit Ave., Robert Koerntgen Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Christy Ann Dicarlo, $107,000.

• 118 Barnsdale Ave., Dolores J. Wilson to Luann Avery; William E. Stearns Jr., $97,000.

• 727 East &west Road, Charles H. Hernandez; Mary M. Hernandez; Terry M. Hernandez; Mary M. Kernahan to Ronald Planter, $91,500.

• 1181 Indian Church Road, Daniel F. Crawford to Liam Graham, $86,500.