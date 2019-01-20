Share this article

print logo
What is believed to be the world’s first, practical use “ketchup dispensing robot” was officially unveiled to the media at last year's Erie County Fair as part of the “I-Hub at the Fair” series of exhibits and experiences. (Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)

Erie County Fair looking for innovators for expanded I-Hub exhibit

|Published |Updated

The Erie County Fair is expanding its "I-Hub at the Fair" area this year, and is looking for businesses, organizations and educational institutions that want to be part of the "innovation, imagination and ingenuity" exhibit.

The exhibit debuted last summer to highlight Western New York's growing science, technology, engineering and mathematics based economy and educational opportunities. The I-Hub demonstration space will be developed into a stand-alone, 6,000-square-foot pavilion this year.

“Our goal is to excite fair goers about STEM based businesses and industries that are changing the economy of Western New York,” said CEO & Fair Manager Jessica Underberg.

An application form and details can be found at www.ecfair.org/p/other/i-hub-at-the-fair.

One of the new attractions already scheduled for the 2019 fair is the Innovation Station, which will feature hands-on experiences on STEM learning.

Barbara O'Brien – Barbara O'Brien joined The Buffalo News in 1984. A native of Rochester, she graduated from St. Bonaventure University and has reported on suburban and education issues.
There are no comments - be the first to comment