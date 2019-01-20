Erie County Fair looking for innovators for expanded I-Hub exhibit

The Erie County Fair is expanding its "I-Hub at the Fair" area this year, and is looking for businesses, organizations and educational institutions that want to be part of the "innovation, imagination and ingenuity" exhibit.

The exhibit debuted last summer to highlight Western New York's growing science, technology, engineering and mathematics based economy and educational opportunities. The I-Hub demonstration space will be developed into a stand-alone, 6,000-square-foot pavilion this year.

“Our goal is to excite fair goers about STEM based businesses and industries that are changing the economy of Western New York,” said CEO & Fair Manager Jessica Underberg.

An application form and details can be found at www.ecfair.org/p/other/i-hub-at-the-fair.

One of the new attractions already scheduled for the 2019 fair is the Innovation Station, which will feature hands-on experiences on STEM learning.