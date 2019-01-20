DUSCH, Darryl

Dusch - Darryl Of West Seneca, NY, on January 10, 2019. Loving son of the late Norman F. and Elizabeth Dusch; and stepson of Helen Dusch; beloved brother of Gerald (Mary), Leslie (Le), the late Cynthia (Louis) Susabach, Robert, and Joseph; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Friends and family will be received Tuesday, January 22, 2019 from 4-7:30 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., same as Curtin Funeral Home, 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, 716-674-5776, where a Prayer Service will be held at 7:30 PM. Online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com