DOMANIEWSKI - Alfred S. January 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Dorothy B. (nee Kuzina); devoted father of Debra (late Joseph) Sobkowich, of Mentor, Ohio and David (Nancy) Domaniewski; cherished grandfather of Stephen (Megan) Sobkowich, of Mentor, Ohio and Shannon Domaniewski; dear brother of the late Eleanor (late John) Budney and late Theresa (late Zigmund) Gontarek; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present Monday, 4-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St., (near Harlem) where services will be held Tuesday, at 8:45 AM and at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church at 9:30 AM. The family expresses thanks to Seneca Health Care for all their kindness. Alfred was a member of 4th degree Knights of Columbus Fr. Justin Council and US Marine Corps. Share online condolences: www.Pietszak.com.