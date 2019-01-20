Daemen hoops teams get sweep in Connecticut

Daemen ran its East Coast Conference road winnign streak to 12 games Sunday with an 87-85 victory at the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut.

The Wildcats, ranked 19th in NCAA Division II in the Sports Information Directors of America national media poll are now 14-3 overall and 6-1 in ECC play. Bridgeport (8-9, 3-4 ECC) was picked to win the conference in the ECC preseason poll.

Deion Hamilton made a pair of free throws with 8 seconds left to give Daemen an 87-82 lead after two foul shots by Darius Garvin of the Wildcats had made it 85-82 with 17 seconds left.

Andrew Sischo and Hamilton had 19 points each to lead Daemen. Sischo also had 10 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season.

Jeff Redband had 13 points including three 3-pointers. Breon Harris (Niagara Falls) and Garvin had 13 points each.

Earlier Sunday, freshman Katie Titus had 21 points and 15 rebounds to lead Daemen's 75-53 win at Bridgeport.

Daemen (8-8, 5-2 ECC) extended its winning streak to four games and improved to 8-8 overall and 5-2 in the ECC. The Wildcats are third in the conference standings.