CZAPLA, Rosemary A. (Krebs)

CZAPLA - Rosemary A. (nee Krebs)

Of Lancaster, NY, January 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward; loving mother of Kathleen (late Bill) Schoeffield, Paul, Mark (Lisa), Barbara (Brian) Galuszka, Stephen, David, Karen, and the late Lisa; cherished mother-in-law of Dorinda Czapla; grandmother of 11; great-grandmother of 16; sister of the late Howard, late James, late Roger, and the late Marion; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday from 3-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Lancaster, NY, Saturday morning at 9:30. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com