Customs, TSA officers offered free buffet at Seneca Niagara Casino

Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino is offering free buffets to some local workers affected by the partial U.S. government shutdown.

The casino is offering all Transportation Security Administration officers and Customs and Border Protection officers two free buffets Monday through Friday this month at Thunder Falls Buffet inside the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.

TSA and CBP officers in the Western New York area can go to the casino for lunch or dinner, once per day, and show their government identification. They will receive two free buffets.

“We want to recognize the dedication that our TSA and US Customs and Border Protection Officers show every day especially during this difficult time,” said Holly Gagnon, president and CEO, Seneca Gaming Corp. “We wanted to show our appreciation for all they do on a daily basis.”