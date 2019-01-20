CROWE, Irene R. (Winn)

CROWE - Irene R. (nee Winn)

Of Buffalo, January 16, 2019. Wife of the late Ellsworth K. Crowe; dear mother of Susan (David) Christ and Jean (Joseph) Rotterman; loving grandmother of Jeffrey (Jodi) and Jason Christ; great-grandmother of Jonah David Christ; daughter of the late Elmer and Sophia Schmukal Winn. All are invited to a Memorial Service at Mt. Calvary Mausoleum Chapel, 800 Pine Ridge Rd., at Maryvale Dr., Cheektowaga, Monday at 1 PM. Please meet at cemetery. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 are preferred. Please share condolences at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com