CORBETT, Gerald

CORBETT - Gerald Of Buffalo, entered into rest, January 16, 2019. Relatives and friends may visit the Dayspring Church of God of Prophecy, 2628 Bailey Ave., Buffalo, on Wednesday from 11-12 o'clock noon. Funeral service will immediately follow. Interment Buffalo Cemetery. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.