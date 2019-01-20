CHESTNUT, Josephine R. (Blackmon)

Entered into rest January 13, 2019. The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 22, 2019 from 11 AM - 12 Noon at Cold Spring C.O.G.I.C.J., 107 Verplank St., where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. Arrangements by thomas t. edwards funeral home, inc. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com