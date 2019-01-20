CALDWELL, Lisa M. (Gomoka)

CALDWELL - Lisa M. (nee Gomoka)

January 17, 2019, of Grand Island. Wife of Amos Caldwell; stepmother of Danyelle (Colin) Bellinger and Darcy (Kevin) Stadelmaier; dodo to five grandchildren; sister of John (Mary Ann) Gomoka, Linda Fischer, Diane (Peter) Leberman, Sharon (Louis) Danzi and James (Mary Beth) Gomoka; loving aunt to many nieces and nephews; daughter of the late Theodore and Catherine Gomoka. Friends may call Tuesday, 6-8 PM followed by a prayer service Tuesday at 8 PM, at the Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA.