Buffalo man arrested for breaking window and bagging PlayStation, facial cleanser

Police arrested a 22-year-old Buffalo man after he was found bagging electronics, hand warmers and facial cleanser Saturday in a Linden Avenue apartment.

Police arrived at the house after a neighbor called 911, according to a police report. Once on the scene, police forced entry through a rear side door and found Daitwon Lee, of Hagen Street, standing in the living room with a white garbage bag containing two PlayStations, two remotes, a PlayStation Portable game console, a box of coins, hand warmers, facial cleanser and two prescription bottles containing Claritin and Adderall, according to the report.

The approximate value of all the items, which were returned to their owner, was $500, the report said. A first-floor window was also broken.