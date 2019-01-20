Bowling column: Pat Brick to enter state Hall of Fame

Pat Brick of Tonawanda is among four individuals who will be inducted into the New York State USBC Association Hall of Fame in June. He will be inducted in the Superior Performance category along with William Young of Cortland and Kelley Foster of Ithaca.

In state competition alone, Brick established himself as a champion performer. He has won multiple New York State titles, including the 1999 NYS Masters crown, and the 2001 NYS Open All-Events (2,217) and Singles (799) titles.

He also has numerous top-10 finishes in state tournaments, including a second in the 2018 NYS Senior Masters, fourth in the 2001 and 2010 NYS Open Singles tournaments with 785 and 759, respectively, and sixth in the 2010 NYS Open All-Events (2,203).

Brick was inducted into the Greater Buffalo USBC Association Hall of Fame in 2016 and the Tonawandas USBC Association Hall of Fame in 2003.

He won the Greater Buffalo USBC Association's prestigious George Obernauer Masters in 2004, the Tri-City Masters in 1996 and 2010 and the Tonawanda and Buffalo City tournaments several times. In 1999, he teamed with Jeff Walsh, Joe Jack, Jack Jurek and Jim Reese to win the Tonawanda City scratch title with a record 3,734 score.

The left-hander has posted around 75 certified 300 games and 35 800 series since 1998. Some came in the GBUSBC Open tournament. His high series is 834.

In 2005, Brick shot a 300-819 as he and Mike Mucciaccio won the City scratch doubles event. In 2004, Brick won the scratch six-game combine title with a 300-785 in doubles. In 2000, Brick teamed with Jim Reese Jr. to win the City scratch doubles with a 1,427 total. Brick shot 748.

In 1998, he bowled on a City Tournament championship team with Dave Guindon, Chad Mayerhofer, Mike Branham and Mucciaccio.

Also, he was a member of the 1988 Erie Community College National Junior College Athletic Association championship team.

Many of Brick's accomplishments, including the Obenauer Masters triumph, came after he had overcome serious wrist injuries.

Brick and the others will be inducted June 1 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in East Syracuse following the state association's annual meeting.

TV deal now includes USBC Masters

The Professional Bowlers Association's new television package with Fox Sports is only a few weeks old, but already has been extended to include the USBC Masters and the Bowling Proprietors of American U.S. Open.

Fox Sports will televise the U.S. Open live from 2020 through 2022 and the USBC Masters live on FS1 from 2019 through 2022.

“It is terrific for the bowling industry to rally behind the PBA Tour on Fox Sports and collaborate on a long-term commitment for these major events,” PBA CEO and Commissioner Tom Clark said.

As a result of the agreement, the 2020 U.S. Open will move up in the calendar with the televised finals set for Feb. 23, 2020. The current U.S. Open format will continue, with a host venue for the 2020 event to be announced.

The USBC Masters will be conducted in its traditional time window in conjunction with the USBC Open Championships. This year's Masters will be held March 26-April 1 at Gold Coast Bowling Center in Las Vegas. The finals will be televised live on Fox at 9 p.m. on April 1.

This week, the PBA Tour will be at South Plains Lanes in Texas for the PBA Lubbock Sports Open. The finals will be shown live on FS1 on Jan. 27 at 3 p.m.

WNY Queens entries due

Entries will close on Tuesday for the 21st Annual WNY Queens Tournament Jan. 27 at Allie Brandt Lanes in Lockport. Qualifying will begin at 10 a.m.

There will be three divisions of competition: Division 1 – 200 Average & Over; Division 2 – 180–199; Division 3 – 179 & Under. Also, the Youth Division is for all averages.

Entries are available at local bowling centers and online at TONUSBC.com, gbusbc.com or nfusbc.com. Last year's winners were Julie Selk in Division 1, Kendyll Jaskier in Division 2 and Denayjah Glasco in Division 3.

Pin chasers

*Dixie Lanes in Southport near Elmira will host the 29th New York State Masters championship on March 2. It's a scratch singles tournament with a $2,500 first prize and paid entry to the 2020 USBC Masters.

*ECC men's team returns to action Saturday at the Blue & Orange Classic in Carmel and the women compete Sunday in the Hawk Invitational in Utica.

*Coming up this week are the Westchester Shootout in Fishkill and the Westchester Classic in Carmel.

*Medaille College's women's team is busy this weekend in the Kutztown (Pa.) Winter Classic, which wraps up Sunday.

*Villa Maria's women's team finished tied for seventh among 12 collegiate teams in the Buckeye Baker Classic hosted by Ohio State in Columbus. Huntington (Ind.) won the event, with Ohio State taking second.