Mock Draft Roundup 1.0: Experts weigh in on Bills' first-round pick

Chris Trapasso, CBSSports.com: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State. "Hear me out on this one ... in this scenario, Jonah Williams is unavailable. The defensive line class is super deep, and Buffalo needs more downfield speed for Josh Allen. Butler is a huge wideout with a gigantic catch radius who can fly, and he had stellar production at Iowa State. He accounted for 42 percent of the Cyclones' receiving yards -- a very high figure -- in 2018."

Luke Easterling, DraftWire: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss. "The Bills trade back with Washington to No. 15. This is a perfect outcome for the Bills, who trade back and still get a player they likely would have considered at their original pick. After getting additional picks to help rebuild their roster, the Bills get a big, athletic weapon for Josh Allen."

Matt Miller, Bleacher Report: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama. "He has started at right tackle as a true freshman for the Crimson Tide and has since spent two seasons kicking tails on the left side of the line. He might not have ideal tackle measurements at 6'5" and just over 300 pounds, but his technique and footwork are flawless. If teams get out of their own way and focus instead on his skill set and not his arm length, Williams is a sure-fire top-10 pick. In Buffalo, Williams gives the team options. Dion Dawkins could play right or left tackle as well as guard. The same goes for Williams, as this selection upgrades the total talent on the line and allows them to get the best five players on the field."

Vinny Iyer, Sporting News: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston. "The Bills could consider some wide receiver or offensive line help for Josh Allen with this pick, but it would be hard for Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott to pass on Oliver if he's still on the board. Venerable Kyle Williams retired, and 2018 free-agent pickup Star Lotulelei was a bust in his first season with the team. Oliver has slipped behind Quinnen Williams with his inside pop, but he’s still worthy of the top 10."