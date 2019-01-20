BRODFUEHRER, Evelyn M. (Thuman)

Age 81, of North Tonawanda, January 19, 2019, after a lengthy illness. She was the wife of the late Leonard Brodfuehrer; beloved mother of Keith (Vicki) Brodfuehrer, Doug (Yrma) Brodfuehrer, Pam (late Ron) Haffa, Sharon (Eliseo) Villamar, and Kathy Brodfuehrer; grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; sister of Alice (Eddy) Guenther, Arline (Don) McKenzie and the late Bobby and James Thuman; sister-in-law of Dorothy Thuman; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver St., at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda on Friday, January 25, 2019 from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 11 AM from Our Lady of Czestochowa R.C. Church, 626 Oliver St., in North Tonawanda. The Rev. Paul Kelly, cousin of the family, will officiate. Interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com