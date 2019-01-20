BRACE-PAROT, Susan M. (Balester)

January 14, 2019; cherished companion and loving friend of Gregory K. Brace; loving mother of Gregory K. Brace, Jr.; daughter of Anthony and Judy Balester; sister of Anthony (Patricia), Christine (Steven), James (Diane Block); also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 9:30 AM at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Dr., Amherst, NY 14226. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com