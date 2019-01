BOCHENEK, William J., Jr. "Bill"

69, of St. Louis, MO, formerly of Lackawanna, NY, died December 30, 2018. He is survived by his sister Marlene (Bochenek) Fitzsimmons; brother David Bochenek; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents William Sr. and Stella Bochenek and a brother Kevin Paul Bochenek. Funeral arrangements will be held at a later date.