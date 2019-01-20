[BN] Blitz newsletter: Why the 2019 QB class matters to Buffalo

Pleased with the potential Josh Allen displayed in his rookie season and stocked with veteran backups, the Bills aren't in the quarterback market entering this year's draft.

The strength of that market, however, still bears watching for Bills fans.

"The more quarterbacks coveted early in the first round, the better for the Bills, who hold the ninth overall pick," Mark Gaughan writes for BNBlitz.com. "Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray was one of the big names among a record 135 players who decided to forego college eligibility to enter the draft. ...

"Murray is among two, maybe three, underclassman quarterbacks who could be taken among the top 10 picks, if they hold up to pre-draft scrutiny. It’s also possible none are taken in the top 10. This year’s QB class is not as highly touted as last year’s."

Bills squeezed a lot of out their pass rush: The defensive staff found ways to disrupt opposing quarterbacks despite not having a player ranked in the top 35 in sacks and being judicious about blitzing. Mark analyzes how it happened.

Inside the Bills: Comparing Sean McDermott's staff changes to his counterparts. “I would say it's probably about par,” GM Brandon Beane tells Jay Skurski at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

One-on-One Coverage: Vic Carucci's Q&A with Jon Dorenbos on his time with the Bills after signing as an undrafted free agent from the University of Texas at El Paso, his memories of Sean McDermott from when they were in Philadelphia at the same time, and getting a Super Bowl ring from the Eagles despite not playing for them.

Mailbag: Does the Bills timeline for winning start when Tom Brady stops playing?

ICYMI: Jim Kelly got a clean bill of health at his latest checkup. ... The Bills confirmed the hiring of 37-year-old Heath Farwell as the new special teams coordinator. ... Joe O’Donnell, a mainstay of the Buffalo Bills’ offensive line in the 1960s, died on Thursday in his native Michigan at age 77.

Championship Sunday: Milt Northrup breaks down today's matchups. Here's our staff predictions.

