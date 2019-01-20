BLUMAN, Elaine F. (Willert)

Of Elma, NY. January 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ralph "Rocky" Bluman; dearest mother of Gary Bluman and Gail (Kevin) O'Reilly; loving grandmother of Luke Bluman, Kyle (fiance;e Nicole) O'Reilly and Tara (Nicholas) Cutaia; great-grandmother of Jordan, Jack, Anthony, Adriana; sister of the late Melvin A. (late Carol) Willert. Services held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels, Inc. 668-5666.