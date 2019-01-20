BIRO, Ronald

BIRO - Ronald Age 91, January 17, 2019, of Kenmore, NY. Beloved husband of the late Dolores (nee Kowalski); devoted father of Susan (David) Anderson and the late Gary Biro; loving grandfather of Marcus (Ryanne) Myers; dear brother of the late Greta (late Harry) Rawski; also survived by cousins and friends. Friends may call Monday 3-7 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where Funeral Service will immediately follow. Mr. Biro was a Navy veteran who served during World War II. Condolences available at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com