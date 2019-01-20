BERGMANN, Paul Francis

BERGMANN - Paul Francis Age 69, of Buffalo, New York, was called home to the Lord on Friday, January 11, 2019. He passed away at the VA Hospital in Buffalo. Paul was born in Buffalo in 1949 and graduated from Bishop Turner High School in 1967. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, serving his country from 1968 until 1973. He was a loving father, brother and uncle. Paul is survived by his daughter, Kristina Bergmann of Buffalo; siblings Candy (John) Wisniewski of Marietta, GA, Shelly (William) Conrad of Alexandria, VA, Cliff Bergmann (Sheila Gould) of Buffalo, and Rev. Dr. Kevin (Laura) Bergmann of Munster, IN; his former wife, Ann Marie Langan of Buffalo; granddaughter Angela Leann; nephews John Patrick (Nicole) Wisniewski and Conor (Jackie) Jordan; and nieces Sarah (Sean) Salter, Courtney (Chris) Lennon, Alison Bergmann and Kathryn Bergmann; many cousins and special friend Bonny. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Dorothy Bergmann, and his grandson Jeremy Thomas Bergmann. A private Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Arrangements by NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME (1884 South Park Ave.). Please share condolences: www.nightengalefuneralhome.com