BARCZAK, Elaine T. (Wojnar)

BARCZAK - Elaine T. (nee Wojnar)

Of Elma, NY. January 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ronald J. Barczak; dearest mother of Ronald J. Barczak Jr., and Sharon T. Faltisko; grandmother of Ronald J. (Kelsey) Barczak III, Jacquelyn M. Barczak, and Hannah T. Faltisko; great-grandmother of Hayden J. Barczak; daughter of the late Peter and Helen T. (Pogorzelski) Wojnar; sister of Donald and the late Raymond Wojnar; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private services. Arrangements by: Erie County Cremation Service, 824-6435.