ARAMINI, Peter H.

ARAMINI - Peter H. January 17, 2019, passed quietly with family by his side; beloved husband of Michalena Scarozza; loving father of Frank Aramini, Dino (Cathy) Aramini and Renee (Vincent) Ferraraccio; also survived by eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; brother of Mary (late Charles) Marino and the late Joseph Aramini. Peter was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. Peter's request was that his family and friends reflect on the time they spent together over a meal, a drink or just a conversation. We love you Pa. " La Bella Dorma." Arrangements by the Michael A. DiVincenzo Funeral Home.