ANDRZEJEWSKI, Robert F.

ANDRZEJEWSKI - Robert F. Of West Seneca, entered into rest January 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Linda (nee Morlock) Andrzejewski; devoted father of Joseph (Kathy Jo) Morlock, Michele Sitarski, Patricia (Joseph) Gorney; cherished grandfather and great-grandfather to many; loving son of the late Casimir and Regina Andrzejewski. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave. on Wednesday from 2-7 PM, service will immediately follow. Robert was a veteran of the USMC. Share online condolonces: www.lombardofuneralhome.com.