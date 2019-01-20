ALMETER, Gale E. (Minklein)

Of East Aurora, NY, January 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Gary D. Almeter; loving and devoted mother of Keith D. Almeter (Alissa Schiltz); sister of Cherie (Bud) Kirsch and Kurt (Michelle) Minklein; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. "To my dearest friends and family... It'll all get done tomorrow." Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com