VA hospital to unveil new ICU at ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday

The VA Medical Center on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo will celebrate the renovation of its intensive care unit with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.

The 12,000-square-foot renovation project was begun in April and cost $733,205. Performed entirely by the VA Engineering staff, the project included updating walls, doors, flooring, ceilings and lighting. The project also included modernizing the wing's medical gas system, electric distribution and panels, as well as upgrades to the fire alarm system, nurse call station, and patient lifts.

The hospital was able to save $950,000 by doing the work in-house, a spokeswoman for the VA said.

In a prepared statement Friday, Michael J. Swartz, executive director of VA Western New York Healthcare System, said the renovation continues modernization efforts at the hospital aimed at providing patients with high-quality care.

The 15-bed ICU provides care to some of the most critically ill patients within the VA system, providing them with one-on-one care from highly skilled doctors, nurses, pharmacists, respiratory and physical therapists, until the patients are ready to progress to another unit, officials said.